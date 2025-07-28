The London Suede Shares Energetic New Single & Video “Dancing With The Europeans”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2025 - 1:13 PM

Today, UK band The London Suede has released “Dancing With The Europeans,” which is the third single and latest preview of their highly anticipated tenth studio album, Antidepressants. that will be arriving on September 5, through BMG. A sparkling Brit-rock track, “Dancing With The Europeans” encapsulates the core of Antidepressants: the notion that we are all searching for connection in a disconnected world.

The album-defining anthem’s music video captures the unifying power of the shared human experience as a sea of fans invade the stage, creating a collective euphoric state. The visual is directed by Chris Turner, with whom the band previously collaborated for the official music video for Antidepressants’ opening single “Disintegrate.”

While speaking about “Dancing with the Europeans,” frontman Brett Anderson says: “There’s a sense of optimism about this song. I remember specifically we were doing a gig in Spain during the time we were writing this album. I was going through a bad time and at a low, personally. But we played this brilliant gig. There was a great connection between me and the audience.”

The artist adds: “I thought of the phrase, dancing with the Europeans. There’s something about that word, Europeans, that I really like. The phrase summed up the experience of looking for connection in a disconnected world. This sense of, where do we find those bonds with our fellow human beings? That show in Spain broke down those barriers.”