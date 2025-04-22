Patti Smith Reacts to Pope Francis’ Death, “Nature and Poetry and the Suffering Shall Miss Their Champion”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 22nd, 2025 - 12:51 PM

On April 21, 2025, news broke of the death of Pope Francis. Since the news of his death, everyone has been reacting to the news and expressing their reactions in the media. Cardinal Kevin Farrell released a statement including that he passed away at 7:35 a.m. the morning of April 21. “The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” said Cardinal Farrell. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

In 2014, Pope Francis invited the singer, Patti Smith, to perform at the Vatican’s Christmas concert and was backed by the Vatican orchestra, stated in an article by NME. When she performed, she sang “O Holy Night,” which at the time, stirred some controversy. The controversy began because Smith released a song in 1975, “Gloria,” which included the lyrics, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins, but not mine.” Since Smith has these lyrics in her song, there was some disagreement with Pope Francis’ decision to have her perform.

Since the news of Pope Francis’ death, Smith has since responded by sharing a poem on Instagram. Her poem wrote:

“This is

a little flower

a dandelion

humble yet

strong. I saw

it this morning

and was moved.

Farewell dear

Pope Francis.

Nature and

poetry and

the suffering

shall miss

their champion.”