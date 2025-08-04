Opeth Pays Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne With Cover Of Black Sabbath’s “Solitude”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2025 - 11:46 AM

According to blabbermouth.net, during their performance on August 1,Swedish progressive metal band Opeth paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by performing a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Solitude” at the Beyond The Gates festival in Bergen, Norway. “Solitude” was first released on Black Sabbath‘s 1971 album, Master Of Reality and later as the B-side to the single, “Children Of The Grave.”

Two days after Osbourne died, Opeth guitarist and vocalist Mikael Åkerfeldt went on social media to write: “So that dreadful day finally came. John Michael Osbourne has left us, and it’s so incredibly hard to accept it. Even if I have braced myself for this inevitable fact since the 80’s it just feels completely unreal. He was like an ancient oak tree to me. A listed tree that people would visit and marvel at.”

The artist adds: “Ozzy came into my life in the late 70’s/early 80’s (I can’t remember exactly, I admit) when I heard ‘Iron Man’ on a cassette player in Sörskogen/Huddinge/Stockholm. I was just a child and ‘that’ voice in the beginning scared the living daylights out of me. BLACK SABBATH was my introduction to heavy rock/metal and has remained a lifelong companion since. I’ve read some posts from other musicians and can only concur. If it wasn’t for Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH my interest in music (as a whole) wouldn’t have taken off as it did. I became obsessed with them, and I suppose I still am.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi