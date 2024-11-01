Freddie Gibbs Releases New Single “On The Set” With the Announcement of New Album Being Released the Same Day

Home News Lily Meline November 1st, 2024 - 2:43 PM

Before its release, Frankie Gibbs’ 2022 album, $oul $old $eparately, was announced four weeks ahead of its release. At the time, many fans were caught off guard by the relatively short period of time they’d have to prepare themselves, as most artists will usually announce albums two or three months prior.

Now, Gibbs has outdone himself, as his newest album, You Only Die 1nce, was announced only a day before its release on Halloween night. With its announcement came the release of the album’s primary single, “On The Set.” Clearly, Gibbs has been keeping himself busy in the five months since his anniversary tour.

The album, in part, acts as a sequel to Gibbs’ 2017 album You Only Live 2wice, with Gibbs now reflecting on some of the changes in the rap scene from the past seven years and beyond. “On The Set” is a prime example, with its shocking first line, “Goddamn, they done got Diddy,” a sentiment repeated throughout the single.

The single’s accompanying music video presents Gibbs as a performer of trauma, as he portrays an actor on the set of a staged shootout. Within the song, Gibbs references several friends of his that were victims of untimely deaths, so it could be that, within the video, he was putting himself in their shoes.

Courtesy of Stereogum, the full tracklist is as follows: