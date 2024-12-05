Freddie Gibbs Shares Smooth New Video For “Cosmo Freestyle”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2024 - 1:16 PM

Today, Freddie Gibbs has shares the brand new music video for “Cosmo Freestyle,” which was directed by Jonah Schwartz in a Las Vegas luxury hotel suite after an all-nighter in the city of sin. The music video is great by how each scene shows the artist performing the tune all over Las Vegas.

Just last month the multi-hyphenate rapper, actor and underground legend made his long awaited return with a surprise album release, You Only Die 1nce, which is the first new music from Gibbs following his scene-stealing performance on Kanye West’s Vultures.

Executive produced by Gibbs, Ben “Lambo” Lambert, Norva Denton and Pops, the new album is Gibbs’ first full length project since 2022’s $oul $old $eparately. You Only Die 1nce is gangsta Gibbs at his grittiest and rawest, featuring dark production, heavy bass and uncompromising rhymes delivered without premeditation.

The album sees the street poet and storyteller look inward as he wrestles with his own dark thoughts, while airing his grievances artfully interpreted through album artwork by acclaimed comic book illustrator Mike “Deadly Mike” Del Mundo.

With the devil perched on his shoulder and whispering in his ear, some moments could border on horror-core if they were not offset with doses of Gibb’s trademark humor.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister