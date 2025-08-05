Dying Wish Announce Fall 2025 North American ‘Flesh Stays Together’ Tour Dates Featuring Gouge Away, Orthodox & Boltcutter

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2025 - 12:27 PM

Today, Dying Wish has announced details for their Flesh Stays Together Tour, which is a U.S. fall headline run that is set to get underway on November 14 in Nashville, TN featuring support from special guests Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, and Boltcutter. The 19-city trek will traverse the U.S. through mid-December and will conclude with the band’s 2nd annual holiday Dying Wishmas show at Portland, Oregon’s Roseland Theater on December 12. For tickets and more information, click here.

>

Formed in Portland, Oregon in 2018, Dying Wish is fronted by vocalist Emma Boster, alongside guitarists Sam Reynolds and Pedro Carrillo, bassist Jon Mackey and drummer Jeff Yambra. Drawing on the visceral energy of metallic hardcore while injecting a sharp, contemporary urgency, Dying Wish creates songs that are as politically aware as they are sonically punishing.

Their debut full-length,Fragments of a Bitter Memory (2021), announced them as a vital voice in the genre that is a ceaseless exploration of personal trauma, social unrest and inner transformation. In 2023, they returned with Symptoms of Survival, a darker, heavier, and more nuanced evolution of their sound, praised for its brutal conviction and dynamic ferocity.

Flesh Stays Together Tour Dates

11/14 – Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN #

11/15 – The Masquerade – Hell – Atlanta, GA #

11/16 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC #

11/17 – The Canal Club – Richmond, VA #

11/18 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD #

11/20 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY #

11/21 – AMH – Amityville, NY #

11/22 – TLA – Philadelphia, PA #

11/23 – Royale – Boston, MA #

11/25 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY #

11/26 – The Roxy – Lakewood, OH #

11/28 – The Shelter – Detroit, MI #

11/29 – Metro – Chicago, IL #

11/30 – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO #

12/3 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO #

12/5 – The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ #

12/9 – The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA #

12/10 – 924 Gilman – Berkeley, CA #

12/12 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR %

# The “Flesh Stays Together 2025” tour with Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, & Boltcutter