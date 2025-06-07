Orthodox Release New Track “One Less Body” Featuring Brann Dailor Of Mastodon

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 7th, 2025 - 7:50 PM

Hardcore metal band Orthodox released their new album, A Door Left Open yesterday and have shown their dedication to raising the brutal bar for hardcore heaviness to the max. They also released the eerie music video for A Door Left Open’s focus track, “One Less Body” which features guest vocals from Brann Dailor of Mastodon. Regarding the focus track, the band’s drummer, Mike White confessed that, “This track is definitely the odd ball on the record.” He continued, “Most of it was written in the studio and effectively executed with guidance of Randy [LeBoeuf, producer]. Lots of ‘What If?’ riffs tossed around for this one—no rules. Brann’s vocals expand on that by adding a powerful yet atmospheric bridge unlike anything Orthodox has done before.”

Each band member is at their best as they each contributed their own touch on the track. Guitarist Austin Evans filled the track with his zany writing and harmonics that keep the listener guessing. Drummer Mike White and bassist Shiloh Krebs only added to Evans with their diverse rhythms. Even the band’s newest member, Ben Touchberry contributed multiple riffs and shredding solos. Vocalist Adam Easterling brought the track all together with his powerful bellows and direct lyrics. Regarding the bluntness of the track, Easterling stated, “It comes down to the fact that life will kick your a**, whether you want it or not.”

Orthodox’s music video for “One Less Body” is equally blunt as it follows the story of a man murdering his wife and disposing of her body in a garbage bag. The video was directed by Josh Richter who said he was inspired by the “girl in a white dress” video. The video pairs the dark subject with beautiful visuals, leaving the masked killer unknown. To celebrate the release of A Door Left Open, the band will be going on a U.S. summer tour that will start on June 21 with a special hometown release show with bands Year of the Knife and Inclination in Nashville. The bands Mugshot, Omerta and fromjoy will then accompany Orthodox for the remainder of their tour. The tour will continue throughout July with their final show on October 4 in Alabama. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi