Dying Wish Announce New Album Flesh Stays Together For September 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “I’ll Know You’re Not Around”

Portland-based metallers Dying Wish have returned with a brand new track entitled “I’ll Know You’re Not Around.” The song serves as the lead single from the band’s forthcoming album Flesh Stays Together which is set to arrive on September 26 via SharpTone Records.

“I’ll Know You’re Not Around” is accompanied by an esoteric music video which was co-directed by Eric Richter and guitarist Pedro Carrillo. The visual is every bit as intense as the song itself following the same twists and turns. Emma Boster’s melodic vocal passages are complemented by the melancholic sections of the video while her gutturals are matched with bouts of energetic mayhem, making for a delightful listening and viewing experience.

Speaking on the theme of the new LP, Boster offered, “Flesh Stays Together is a discovery, a journey of grief and a statement. Together we face the most unacceptable conditions in our lifetimes. Every tragedy becomes our own yet we have never been more separated. Flesh is a vicious wake up call. Slowly and painfully we approach the end we deserve.”

Flesh Stays Together was recorded alongside producer Will Putney who has previously worked with the likes of heavy music juggernauts Knocked Loose and Full Of Hell. The album follows their highly lauded 2023 record Symptoms Of Survival. A headline trek in support of the album’s release will be announced soon but until then, fans can catch the band playing as special guests on Poppy’s upcoming U.S. tour which will be kicking off in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 12 at Bogart’s.

Flesh Stays Together Tracklist

1. I Don’t Belong Anywhere

2. A Curse Upon Iron

3. I’ll Know You’re Not Around

4. Revenge In Carnage

5. Nothing Like You

6. Surrender Everything

7. Empty The Chamber

8. Moments I Regret

9. Heaven Departs

10. Flesh Stays Together