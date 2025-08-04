Doechii Announces Fall 2025 ‘Live From The Swamp’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2025 - 11:03 AM

After much anticipation, Doechii has officially announced her upcoming Live from the Swamp Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 12 city North American headline run will kick off on October 14, at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The outing will also take the Grammy-winning Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records recording artist to Toronto, the Eastern Seaboard, Georgia, Texas, Arizona and wrap up with a trio of West Coast shows in San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. For tickets and more information, click here.

The announcement comes on the heels of Doechii’s Lollapalooza debut. Praising her set as “a hip hop master class,” the Chicago Tribune declared, “Welcoming thousands to Doechii’s School of Hip Hop, complete with a giant, funhouse-style boombox center stage, she rapped, writhed, and twerked circles around a troupe of dancers (delivering choreography that would make the great, ballroom pioneer Willi Ninja proud) and delivered lessons in bars, flow, genre, scratching and word play.”

The artist closed her Lollapalooza set by driving off in an albino alligator wrapped car, teasing the upcoming dates. leading up to the reveal, massive albino gators appeared at landmarks in cities she will hit this fall, including Piedmont Park in Atlanta, the Welcome to Texas sign, La Jolla Cove in San Diego, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Seattle’s Space Needle, and even floated down the Chicago River this past weekend.

Live from the Swamp Tour Dates

10/14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

10/19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/23 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

10/27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

10/29 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory at Toyota Music Factory

10/31 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11/5 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square

11/7 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/10 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater