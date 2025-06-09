Doechii Makes Speech at BET Awards Calling Out Trump’s “Ruthless Attacks” As LA Ice Protests Take Place

Home News Leila DeJoui June 9th, 2025 - 7:23 PM

On June 9, 2025, the hip hop artist, Doechii, took the stage at the BET Awards and accepted a win for “Best Female Hip Hop Artist.” During her acceptance speech, she used the opportunity to discuss the protests against unlawful immigration raids in Los Angeles. “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” said Doechii. “Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.” During the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, the president also used military forces against protesters. “What type of government is that?” said Doechii.

Watch Doechii’s acceptance speech at the 2025 BET Awards.

According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter, last week, a wave of immigration raids had gone through L.A. which resulted in the dispute between protesters and the law enforcement. Residents gathered around City Hall and the federal courthouse which led to a freeway stop. Continuing with her speech, the artist had noted that she felt that it was her responsibility to speak up. “People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people: For Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza,” Doechii added. “We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate and we protest against it. Thank you, BET.”