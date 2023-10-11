Electric Zoo Organizer Avant Gardner Sued For Alleged False Advertising, Breach Of Contract & Negligence

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 11th, 2023 - 10:38 AM

Electric Zoo organizer Avant Gardner has been allegedly sued for alleged false advertising, alleged breach of contract, and alleged negligence.

According to Forbes, Gardner has been allegedly sued by ticket buyers in a New York State court last week. Avant Gardner has allegedly been the organizer of said event for two years.

He allegedly bought the festival, reportedly from Made Event, where he allegedly bought it for $15 million. Gardner’s alleged wrongdoings of false advertising and breach of contract have been reported to be “nothing short of an absolute fiasco.”

According to Forbes, five plaintiffs allegedly plan on suing the planning committee of Electric Zoo for a “late start and poor staffing… long lines, massive overcrowding and a literal stampede of people when it was discovered that the organizers oversold tickets. The five plaintiffs who plan on suing Gardner for his alleged crimes are Billy Ting, Duoc Vo, Garry Huang, Jeffrey Wang, and Joshua Chin. They reportedly are to speak for all ticket holders who attended the Electric Zoo event.

This is not the only time the committee of Electric Zoo was allegedly sued for their alleged crime. In the past month, Electric Zoo was sued for alleged damages where potential attendees allegedly did not have access to participate in the event. Two plaintiffs, Nicole Brockmole and Lauren Bair, are reportedly “seeking damages on “behalf of all affected patrons” who endured “a nightmare” after they bought tickets for the festival but couldn’t get in.”A lawsuit has been allegedly filed for Electric Zoo’s alleged crimes since then.

Another Connecticut attendee plans to sue for dangerous levels of overcrowding during the event.

According to Forbes, all the aforementioned plaintiffs are reportedly seeking to represent the attendees of the Electric Zoo event and to accuse Avant Gardner of allegedly misleading ticket buyers and alleged failure to prevent problems that would happen during and after the event.