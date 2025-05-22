Avant Gardner Split With CEO Following Postponed Brooklyn Mirage Opening, Employee Claims They Were Threatened With Firing If They Posted About Venue Construction

Home News Leila DeJoui May 22nd, 2025 - 11:54 PM

The live music venue, Brooklyn Mirage, was supposed to reopen on May 1, 2025, however, there have been a change of plans. In December, the music venue, which is in East Williamsburg, announced that they will be undergoing major renovations. According to an article by Stereogum, their hopes for the renovation were to fix and improve their reputation which has not been great, especially after two men left separate shows and were later found dead in the nearby creek in 2023. Unfortunately, the reopening weekend had been cancelled, and then cancelled again a week later and the week after that. Now, the CEO of its parent company, Avant Gardner, is no longer with the company according to an email sent to employees.

The CEO of the company, Josh Wyatt, joined the company last October. The company’s non-executive Chairman of the Board, Gary Richards, will be taking over the interim. A screenshot of the email that was sent was posted on Reddit.

“Dear Avant Gardner Team,

I am communicating to you all today to share some important information. As always, do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you may have.

Effective immediately, Josh Wyatt is no longer with Avant Gardner. We appreciate Josh for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

In the interim, Gary Richards, our non-executive Chairman of the Board, will be managing day-to-day operations for Avant Gardner. He will be supported by the key members of our leadership team. This team includes:

Geraldine Clerfe, Director of People and Culture

• Alec Ifshin, Vice President of Finance Faisal Lateef, General Counsel

• Jermaine Santiago, Director of Operations Kenny Schachter, Director of Programming & Partnerships

• Stephen Wyker, Chief Technical Officer” said the email.

The cancellation of the first weekend happened a couple of hours before the event was supposed to start, and there were already fans lined up to see the performing DJ Sara Landry. Unfortunately, the venue failed to meet the final inspection deadline, and according to a few videos that were shared online, the renovations did not even look close to being completed days before the reopening.