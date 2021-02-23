Pussy Riot Incorporates Producer Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs’ Frenetic Style in New video for “Toxic” Featuring Dorian Electra

Home News Aaron Grech February 23rd, 2021 - 12:03 PM

Russian feminist punk outfit Pussy Riot are taking on hyperpop by teaming up with Dorian Electra on “Toxic,” which features production from 100 Gecs’ producer Dylan Brady. This latest single is accompanied by a music video directed by Nadya Tolokonnikova, a member of Pussy Riot, with art done by Ksti Hu. Electra is a genderqueer hyper pop artist who has garnered acclaim for her first two studio albums Flamboyant and My Agenda.

“Toxic” blends the gore-infused aesthetic present in Pussy Riot’s previous videos, with a party atmosphere present in a lot of pop music videos, as Tolokonnikova and Electra are shown bloodied and disfigured, evoking zombie comparisons. Despite their visceral appearance, the video is edited with images of recreational drug use and texting, parodying typical DIY pop songs. The track is entirely hyper pop, with high pitched vocals and catchy songs during the verses, before building up to an aggressive chorus shouting “Toxic,” which is accompanied by an over-the-top dubstep drop.

“The single reflects on the importance of self-care, cherishing your mental health and staying away from relationships that poison you. A few years ago I went through an emotionally abusive relationship (that ended up being physically abusive, too – I was being held against my will in a house we lived in),” Tolokonnikova said in a press release.

Pussy Riot have been busy during the past year, releasing a new music video called “Rage” at the beginning of the month. Last summer the group released the song “Riot” alongside IXXF.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford