Daniel Avery Announces New Album Ultra Truth for November 2022 Release, Shares New Single “Chaos Energy” Featuring HAAi & Kelly Lee Owens

Karan Singh June 10th, 2022 - 8:56 PM

English electronic music producer and DJ Daniel Avery has released the lead single for his upcoming album, Ultra Truth. The dark and whimsical “Chaos Energy” features fellow UK-based artists HAAi and Kelly Lee Owens. Check it out below:

“Ultra Truth finds me in a different place to where I’ve been before,” Avery told NME. “My previous albums have all focused on the idea of music being an escape or a distraction from the world but that’s not the case this time.

“For me, this album is about looking directly into the darkness, not running away from it. There’s a way through these times but it involves keeping the important people in your life close to you and navigating the noise together. This is an intentionally heavy and dense album, the hooks often hidden in dusty corners. I’m no longer dealing in a misty-eyed euphoria. Ultra Truth is a distorted fever dream of a record: riled, determined and alive.”

Ultra Truth will be released on November 4 via Mute Records and Phantasy Sound. The album will also include contributions from Ghost Culture, Manni Dee, Jonnine Standish (HTRK), AK Paul, Marie Davidson, Sherelle and James Massiah. Avery also cited his teenage love for Deftones, Portishead, Nick Cave, Mogwai and David Lynch as influences on his evolving sound.

“I’m working with an entirely new world of sound on this record,” he said. “Every single influence from the last decade spent on the road plays a part. Things that have been in the back of my mind forever, warped, distorted and pushed to a new place.”

The tracklist for Ultra Truth is as follows: