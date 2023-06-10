Sam Smith and Madonna Collaborate For New Single “Vulgar”

Home News Diana Bello June 10th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

A collaboration between artists has occurred once more which is between Sam Smith and Madonna, Sam smith would come to share the new single being “Vulgar” which Madonna came to be part of, and would come to single the second verse of the song. The artist before the release of the single has come to share artwork being S&M which shows in the visualizer of the video, the single came to be released via capitol records.



Smith and Madonna’s song “Vulgar” sounds really different from Smith’s songs, has pop elements that can be heard in the song, and Arabic chords. The song that is in response to the negative comments Sam Smith has received due to his image that has changed when it comes to outfits and media coming out about him. This is a response that many fans have come to love as the song is catchy and gets stuck in one head. “Vulgar” has a rap style to it as one can read the lyrics and listen to how both artists sing it. The song which still contains this hypnotic tone is “Unholy” which is another one of Sam Smith’s songs.