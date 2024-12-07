Kerry King Talks About Fan’s Response to Slayer’s First Reunion Show

Home News Chloe Baxter December 7th, 2024 - 9:04 PM

In a recent interview with Brian Slagel on the 100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal podcast, Kerry King reflected on Slayer’s long-awaited reunion shows, which took place earlier this fall at Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento.

According to Blabbermouth, the iconic guitarist, who has been busy with his solo project From Hell I Rise, admitted he was taken aback by the overwhelming fan response during these performances.

King shared that he approached the reunion show with low expectations, simply anticipating a special moment for fans, especially those who were too young to see Slayer live during their heyday. However, as soon as he hit the stage, he was flooded with emotion.

“I got goosebumps. This is way bigger than I ever gave it credit for,” King recalled. The Chicago show, in particular, stood out due to the band’s long history with the city, making the reunion feel even more significant.

He described the fan reaction as “over the top” and “overwhelming.”

The reunion setlist included Slayer classics like “Angel of Death,” “Raining Blood” and “South of Heaven,” ensuring that both old and new fans were treated to a nostalgic yet powerful performance.

Photo credit is Boston Lynn Schulz.