Kerry King of Slayer Performs at Damian Priest’s Wrestlemania 2025 Entrance

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

April 19, 2025, marked the first day of WrestleMania this year. The wrestling event is a two-day wrestling promotion for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and one of the biggest events for the WWE. This weekend marked the 41st annual WrestleMania, which is the longest running wrestling event for the WWE. During the event, it features matches between fighters and is considered to be the “Super Bowl” for the WWE. On the second night of WrestleMania, guitarist for the band, Slayer, Kerry King, came out to perform for the audience.

Watch Kerry King’s performance.

King was brought out to play the guitar when they were introducing the wrestler, Damien Priest. Priest went to the ring inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For his match, he was fighting against the fighter, Drew McIntyre. Priest and McIntyre were fighting in a style called, “a no-holds-barred Sin City Street Fight, stated in an article from Loudwire. King shredded on his guitar while they brought out Priest for his fight. Even though King was not playing with his band, the metal was definitely present while he was playing the guitar.

This recent performance was done by King and not his band Slayer. Apparently, Slayer will no longer be making records anymore or even going on tour. After a five–year hiatus, the crew decided they would not want to be going on tour or making records. After the hiatus, the band came together to perform for a five year anniversary gift to their fans, which pretty much marks the extent to which they will be performing.