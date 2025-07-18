Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning Concert Set For Release in Theaters Early 2026

Home News Leila DeJoui July 18th, 2025 - 11:39 PM

After the historical final performance of an iconic rock band and the global livestream, “Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow,” will make its way to the theatres in early 2026. The feature-length concert film is currently in production from Mercury Studios, according to an article by BlabberMouth. The film is supposedly a celebration of one of rock music’s legacies. The film captures the raw emotional weight and power of Ozzy Osbourne’s final bow.

The concert, “Back To The Beginning“, was the final concert from Osbourne. The show, along with other iconic rock bands, included the original lineup of Black Sabbath. The film is presented as a 100-minute cinematic experience which gives the spotlight to music from Osbourne and Black Sabbath. The concert was like a love letter to Osbourne to his fans, as he gave them one last moment to see him performing live. At the concert, which was held at Villa Park, the musicians played some of their most anticipated songs, like “War Pigs,” “Iron Man,” “Children Of The Grave” and “Paranoid.”

The event, which was hosted by Jason Momoa, was filled with surprise appearances and was labeled as “the most iconic night in metal history.” Along with Osbourne and Black Sabbath, there were also performances with Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and more. Even from the other bands that performed, they had their own little surprises within their sets, and included some footage from the event to include in work that they have just put out.