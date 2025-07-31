Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Supreme Clientele 2 For August 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Rap Kingpin”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2025 - 6:06 PM

According to pitchfork.com, the sequel to Ghostface Killah’s album, Supreme Clientele, will go from myth to reality because the long-teased Supreme Clientele 2 will be out on August 22, through Mass Appeal. According to a press release, the 22-track album features guest appearances from Nas, Conway the Machine, Styles P, M.O.P., Dave Chappelle, Redman and Ghostface Killah’s Wu-Tang Clan bandmates Raekwon, Method Man, and GZA.

While talking about the album, Ghostface Killah says: “Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time. You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in. We dug in the files from years ago and pulled together a Clientele that is Supreme!”

Also the artist has shared the first single from the album called “Rap Kingpin,” which is out now and everything is amazing because the musical beat flips both Eric B. & Rakim’s “My Melody” and the Mathematics-produced “Mighty Healthy. “Rap Kingpin” clearly shows how much Ghostface Killah stills has to thrive in today’s music world.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson