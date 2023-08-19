Ghostface Killah Teams Up With Remy Ma On New Track “Yupp”

Home News Tiffany Cheng August 19th, 2023 - 10:21 AM

The rappers “Ghostface Killah” and “Remy Ma” might be well-known rappers to fans of the hip-hop industry or complete nobodies to even superfans of the said music industry.

According to Stereogum, Ghostface Killah and Remy Ma have collaborated to create a new track, “Yupp.” This track coincides with Ghost’s newly-anticipated era in his career in music, titled Supreme Cilentele.

The song “Yupp” begins with an emergency phone call that describes the progression of an active crime scene. The chorus, sung by Ghost and then later with Remy, represents the active shooter’s careless behavior, where he seemingly threatens a group of cheerleaders and an unknown listener.

It is unknown whom Ghost and Remy are referring to in the following few lyrics. Clearly, the usage of profanity is intense throughout the entire song. Nevertheless, Ghost and Remy narrate, presumably generating a character with a bold attitude in expressing his savagery and pleasure in killing.

The lyrics provoke the speaker’s sense of apathy and purpose of pride, which appears to be overwhelmingly powerful as he provokes the listener of his potential heartless actions. Regardless, the song refers to violence, implied murder, sexual activity, and death. The music is incredibly bass-boosted, where the beats are simultaneously amplified.

The sound of said song is similar to other hip-hop rappers, such as Lil Pump and 6ix9ine, where techniques such as screaming lyrics are often the most effective. This is not to say that Ghost and Remy are copycats of what has already been established in the hip-hop industry, but that they effectively use these techniques to promote their own discographies.