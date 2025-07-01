Raekwon Announces New Album The Emperor’s New Clothes For July 2025 Release Featuring Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck & More

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2025 - 1:22 PM

According to stereogum.com, back in April, Mass Appeal announced an ambitious plan for Legend Has It, which is a series of albums from mythic rap elders. Then back in May, some people heard the first of those records, as Slick Rick released Victory, his first new full-length in 26 years. Today, people have learn some details about another piece of the Legend Has It. series.

Wu-Tang Clan stalwart Raekwon has not been away for as long as Slick Rick but his upcoming The Emperor’s New Clothes, coming later this month, is his first record in eight years. Raekwon is currently on the road with the Wu-Tang farewell tour, which looks like a great night out. In a couple of weeks, the artist will be following his 2017 full-length, The Wild, with a new one called The Emperor’s New Clothes.

People do not have all the details on the LP yet and Raekwon has not released any singles but at least some people will know who some of Rae’s collaborators are. The Emperor’s New Clothes features Raekwon’s ride-or-die Ghostface Killah, whose long-awaited Supreme Clientele 2 is also part of the Legend Has It… slate. Fellow Wu-Tang killa bees Method Man and Inspectah Deck also make appearances, as does Nas, who has been rapping alongside Raekwon and Ghostface since “Verbal Intercourse” in 1995.

Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine will also be carrying the Wu-Tang torch of chaotic teams of street-rap stylists. Singers Stacy Barthe and Marsha Ambrosius are featured and producers include Swizz Beatz, Nottz, J.U.S.T.I.C.E League, Frank G, and Roadsart. Raekwon’s solo catalog is a bit uneven but 2009’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Pt. II pretty much set the standard for legacy rap records, so there is a reason for excitement here. The Emperor’s New Clothes is out July 17, on Mass Appeal.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson