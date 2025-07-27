Alice Cooper Shares New Lyric Video For “What Happened To You”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 27th, 2025 - 7:54 PM

Alice Cooper has shared a new lyric video for “What Happened To You,” one of the standout tracks from the newly released The Revenge of Alice Cooper. The album marks the first full length reunion of the original Alice Cooper Group in over 50 years, and this song in particular carries a deep emotional thread.

The video is powerful, blending intricate images and eye-catching graphics with handwritten lyrics that complement the photos shown. This lyric video is a must-watch for any original Alice Cooper Group fan and is certain to hold your attention. “What Happened To You” stands apart from the heavier tracks on the record. It’s slower, more vulnerable and quietly haunting.

Adding even more meaning to the track is a special posthumous appearance from original guitarist Glen Buxton, whose guitar part was lifted from an old demo and woven into the final version. The result is a subtle tribute to Buxton and the shared history of the band.

Produced by Bob Ezrin, the album brings together Alice Cooper, Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce, recapturing the energy of their early work while pushing it forward. The lyric video dropped the same day as the album’s release and follows a sold out album playback and Q&A in London, streamed live for fans worldwide.

photo credit: Kalyn Oyer