Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox Cover Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train”

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have covered Ozzy Osbourne’s hit 1980 song, “Crazy Train”. According to Heavy Consequence, The King Crimson guitarist and his wife (a singer in her own right), covered the song as part of their “Sunday Lunch” series.

The cover is a flirty, lighthearted take on “Crazy Train”. Willcox, wearing a see-through top, nipple pasties, a cross necklace and fringe evening gloves (a riff on the fringe sleeves Ozzy has sported on stage before), mimics Ozzy’s iconic performance while Fripp pays tribute to the late Randy Rhoads iconic guitar riff. As they perform, Willcox is flirty with Fripp, running her hand over his face as he tries to focus on playing (he tries to get the fringes out of his face by blowing on them). The performance ends as Willcox proclaims, “We love Ozzy!”

This isn’t Fripp and Willcox’s first Ozzy Osbourne cover. Back in 2020, the duo gave Black Sabbath’s hit “Paranoid” a cover with their own unique spin on the song.