Coldplay Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by Covering Black Sabbath’s “Changes” Live in Nashville

Michelle Grisales July 23rd, 2025 - 3:50 PM

Coldplay paid a heartfelt tribute to the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during their concert in Nashville on July 22nd, delivering a moving rendition of Black Sabbath’s classic ballad “Changes” at Nissan Stadium. Heavy Consequence reported the emotional moment came as frontman Chris Martin addressed the audience with a sincere message.

“We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent and character-full gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family.” Martin then performed his own version of the 1972 Sabbath track, accompanying himself on piano. After finishing the tribute, he looked toward the sky and added, “Ozzy, we love you, wherever you’re going.”

Osbourne, best known as the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and for his groundbreaking solo career, passed away earlier that day at the age of 76. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief and remembrance from artists across the music world, many of whom have shared personal stories and tributes on social media.

Coldplay’s fans are in the midst of a music packed summer, not only grieving a legend but also celebrating the band’s recent dive the world of Arcane. In early April, Coldplay teamed up with Belgian sensation Stromae, French folk star Pomme, and Palestinian‑Chilean R&B vocalist Elyanna to reimagine “Ma Meilleure Ennemie,” featured on the extended edition of the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack.

Coldplay are currently touring North America as part of their global “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” which has been drawing attention both for its massive production and a viral moment last week when a business executive was shown on the venue screen embracing a woman who was not his spouse.

Despite the headlines, the band’s performance in Nashville was defined by respect for a fellow musical trailblazer. Coldplay’s emotional nod to Osbourne not only recognized the influence of Osborne across genres but also served as a moment for fans in mourning.

