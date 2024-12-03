My Chemical Romance Issues Statement Regarding Former Drummer Bob Bryar’s Passing

Home News Cait Stoddard December 3rd, 2024 - 6:59 PM

According to loudwire.com, My Chemical Romance have issued a statement on the death of former drummer Bob Bryar. On November 30, Rolling Stone received a comment from a spokesperson on behalf of My Chemical Romance that read: “The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing.”

But now, My Chemical Romance went on social media with the following statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace.”

On November 27, Bryar was found dead at his home in Tennessee, where the cause of death is currently being investigated and authorities do not suspect any foul play. Bryar was a member of My Chemical Romance from 2004 until 2010. The artist played on the 2006 album, The Black Parade. Bryar was also given songwriting credits on 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys athough he exited the group ahead of the album’s release.



