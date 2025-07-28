Erykah Badu Announces Fall 2025 Mama’s Gun 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Erykah Badu will be celebrating 25 years of her second LP, 2000’s Mama’s Gun, on tour this fall. The dates follow the artist’s summer Abi and Alan Tour with The Alchemist and currently included U.S. shows in October, November and December.
View this post on Instagram
The upcoming tour includes New York City shows at Kings Theatre on December 5 and 6. Tickets go onsale Friday, August 1, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting on Tuesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. local time. Also, some people are anticipating Badu ’s new collaborative album with The Alchemist, which the artist confirmed back in March but has not given any details about the album yet.
Erykah Badu Tour Dates
8/8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo *
8/10 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen *
8/11 – Denver, CO Ogden – Theatre *
8/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore *
8/15 – Toronto, ON – History *
8/17 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore *
8/19 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore *
8/20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues *
8/21 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore *
8/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live *
10/3 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl #
10/4 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre
11/16 – Atlantic City, NJ Hard – Rock Live at Etess Arena
11/18 – Boston, MA -MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit
11/22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/23 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
11/24 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
11/28 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11/29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11/22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
12/2 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
12/3 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
12/5 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
12/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
12/8 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
12/10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
* with The Alchemist
# with Westside Gunn
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado