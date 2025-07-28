Erykah Badu Announces Fall 2025 Mama’s Gun 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2025 - 1:59 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Erykah Badu will be celebrating 25 years of her second LP, 2000’s Mama’s Gun, on tour this fall. The dates follow the artist’s summer Abi and Alan Tour with The Alchemist and currently included U.S. shows in October, November and December.

The upcoming tour includes New York City shows at Kings Theatre on December 5 and 6. Tickets go onsale Friday, August 1, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting on Tuesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. local time. Also, some people are anticipating Badu ’s new collaborative album with The Alchemist, which the artist confirmed back in March but has not given any details about the album yet.

Erykah Badu Tour Dates

8/8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo *

8/10 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen *

8/11 – Denver, CO Ogden – Theatre *

8/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore *

8/15 – Toronto, ON – History *

8/17 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore *

8/19 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore *

8/20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues *

8/21 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore *

8/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live *

10/3 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl #

10/4 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre

11/16 – Atlantic City, NJ Hard – Rock Live at Etess Arena

11/18 – Boston, MA -MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

11/22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/23 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

11/24 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

11/28 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

12/2 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

12/3 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

12/5 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

12/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

12/8 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

12/10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* with The Alchemist

# with Westside Gunn

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado