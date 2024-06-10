Colin Newman & Malka Spigel Team Up With Cubzoa For New Immersion Single & Video “I’m Barely Here”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2024 - 1:33 PM

Immersion has shared their new single “I’m Barely Here,” which is a collaboration with Cubzoa and the music video for the song is created by Jack Wolter and Malka Spigel. As a whole, “I’m Barely Here” is a ditty that features instrumentation sizzling the air with delicate sounds while the vocal performance serenades the ears with beautiful melody. As for the music video, each scene shows viewers what life can be like when things are not rolling in your favor.

“I’m Barely Here” is the final pre release single to be shared from Immersion’s album, Nanocluster Vol 2., out June 14. The track follows singles “Rotations” featuringThor Harris and “Other Ways” featuring Cubzoa, which are available now on all major streaming services. Growing out of Immersion, Nanocluster was birthed as a series of one-off gigs at the Rosehill in their new hometown of Brighton in 2017 with an added cast of influential and cutting edge musicians.