Pantera Plays “10s” Live For The First Time

Home News Trent Tournour July 17th, 2025 - 9:56 PM

Pantera is back on tour and this time they have come ready with surprises for new and old fans alike. On Tuesday night, the band played a long awaited set in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania which was full of both classic well known crowdpleasers as well as a bevvy of deep cuts for the most loyal Pantera fans.

According to Loudwire the first track of the night was ‘Hellbound’ the opening track off the band’s final album (so far) and a track which has not seen rotation in a setlist since 2001. This was followed by fan favorites such as “5 Minutes Alone,” “A New Level” and “Mouth for War” but the band quickly threw another curveball from their most recent release, 2000’s Reinventing the Steel in the form of ‘Goddamn Electric’. This is another song which hasn’t been played live in 24 years but didn’t hold a candle to the cut that followed it, the song ‘10s’ from 1996’s The Great Southern Trendkill. This song holds the special distinction of having never been played in a Pantera set up to this point.

After this, the band banged out classic track after classic track with a few other deep cuts and rarities thrown into the mix for good measure. It seems that on this tour Pantera is committed to showing their audience that they still have gas left in the tank and demanding a reevaluation of some of the music from later in their career which often goes overlooked. One thing is for certain if you decide to catch Pantera as they continue to rip their way through the country stay on your toes because evidently, you can never be certain what era of their career they’re going to pull from next.

Watch the video of ‘10s’ first ever live performance here: