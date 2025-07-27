Kevin Abstract Announces Summer 2025 Texas Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz July 27th, 2025 - 8:44 PM

Kevin Abstract is coming back home to Texas this August with a handful of live shows, giving fans their first chance to hear his latest album Blush performed live. The tour, called “It Happened, I Swear,” kicks off August 13 in Dallas at Deep Ellum Art Co., moves to his hometown of Houston on August 14 with a show at Scout Bar and wraps up August 15 in Austin at Parish.

Presale begins on Thursday, July 24 at 10 AM CDT, with tickets going on sale to the public Friday, July 25 at 10 AM local time. Fans can find all the details on Kevin’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin (@kevinabstract)

Blush has been praised for its adventurous sound and emotional depth, blending genres and featuring collaborators like Dominic Fike, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown. The album reflects Kevin’s journey, especially after moving back to Houston last year and reconnecting with local artists and his roots.

These shows will be a special moment and not just the debut live performances of Blush, but a celebration of Kevin’s return home and the creative energy that inspired the record. With just three intimate shows planned, it’s a chance for fans to see a more personal side of one of music’s most dynamic voices. So if you’re in Texas this August, don’t miss the chance to catch Kevin Abstract as he brings Blush to life on stage.

“It Happened, I Swear” 2025

August 13 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.

August 14 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

August 15 – Austin, TX – Parish