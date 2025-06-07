Kevin Abstract and Dominic Fike Release New Music Video For “Geezer”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 7th, 2025 - 11:45 PM

Rapper and producer Kevin Abstract has released his first single for his upcoming album, Blush. The new single, “Geezer” sees Abstract reuniting with his longtime friend and collaborator, indie artist Dominic Fike. This marks their first song together since Abstract’s 2019 song, “Peach” which was a part of his first solo album, Arizona Baby. In addition to featuring on the fun rap track, Fike also appeared on the track’s music video. Directed by Jack Begert and Reed Bennett, the music video for “Geezer” is equally fun and silly since it takes place in the back of the duo’s non-moving car. The two can be seen taking turns rapping their verses and looking at the camera. The video is both unique and authentic as the two even share a laugh together towards the end.

“Geezer” is a part of Blush which will be released on June 27 through Abstract’s newly formed label, Juno. Abstract has once again returned to the producer’s chair to craft his upcoming album which is both dynamic and sonically adventurous. However, Abstract did not work alone, instead he decided to combine his powers with the likes of various other talented artists. Blush will feature multiple collaborations outside of Dominic Fike, including Quadeca, JPEGMAFIA, Sekou, Danny Brown and Truly Young. Regarding the diverse mix of artists, Abstract claimed that he wanted a mix of known pop artists as well as rising artists he recently discovered. He was inspired to add some up-and-coming artists from Houston to Blush since he moved back to his home state of Texas last year. Either way, fans are in for a sweet surprise with the various collaborations on the album and perhaps even a few new favorite artists to add to their playlists. Blush can be pre-ordered here.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer