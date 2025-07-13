Kevin Abstract & Dominic Fike Share Collaborative New Single “Doggy”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 13th, 2025 - 8:50 PM

Kevin Abstract and Dominic Fike have teamed up again, this time under the name Geezer, for a new single called “Doggy.” The track also features Truly Young and Love Spells, who appeared on Kevin’s latest album BLUSH. Like much of the album, “Doggy” plays with mood and texture more than structure. It’s loose, strange and filled with emotion.

The production is warm and a little warped, not quite pop, not quite rap, but somewhere in between. Fike’s vocals come in like a thought half sung, half spoken, while Kevin holds everything together with a beat that sounds both laid back and carefully built. The song revolves around mixed feelings about a partner with lots of “I hate you”s and “I hate your”s. However there is humor built within the song with lyrics such as “I hate the name of your dog.”

“Doggy” fits right into the world BLUSH has opened up and feels personal, experimental and honest. It was a perfect collaboration as these two artists bounced off of each other’s energy perfectly. It’s a song that feels like should have happened a long time ago.