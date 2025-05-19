Kevin Abstract Seemingly Teases New Album Blush For June 2025 Release, Says Brockhampton Don’t “Really Even Talk Anymore”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2025 - 7:57 PM

According to stereogum.com, it appears that Kevin Abstract has a new album on the way because on May 15, the onetime Brockhampton ringleader tweeted “Blush in June” with an accompanying graphic that reads “Blush June 2025.” Judging by recent posts on his Instagram, it seems like the follow-up to 2023’s Blanket will feature JPEGMAFIA, rapper-singer-producer Quadeca, dream-pop artist Love Spells and perhaps even ex-Brockhampton bandmate Ameer Vann, despite the fact Abstract has mentioned that he does not talk to his former band members anymore.

Blush in June, tell a friend. pic.twitter.com/7xhUwH1wSc — Kevin Abstract (@kevinabstract) May 15, 2025

Brockhampton kicked Vann out of the group in 2018 after multiple women accused him of alleged sexual misconduct. Still, the wacky hip-hop collective marched on and then announced an indefinite hiatus before dropping their final albums The Family and TM in 2022.

Although Abstract has had the most prolific post-Brockhampton career, his former bandmates have been releasing music of their own too. Vann and fellow founding members Matt Champion and Joba each released their solo debut albums last year.