Wednesday Releases New Love Song “Elderberry Wine”

Home News Skylar Jameson May 21st, 2025 - 4:27 PM

Wednesday is back with a brand new single “Elderberry Wine”. This is the band’s first new song since they released their last album in 2023, Rat Saw God. “Elderberry Wine” is a new sound for Wednesday, with a sound that fits within what’s popular in the indie pop scene mixed with a bit of a country twang. The harmonies are absolutely gorgeous throughout the song and Karly Hatzman’s tone is very pleasing to the ear.

Lyrically, the song is about the potential of good things coming in one’s life, such as love and success, but becoming poison if someone isn’t prepared for those things to come when they do. As Stereogum points out, elderberries are used as a metaphor in the song, since they are known as a healing fruit. “Elderberry Wine” is definitely a love song, but it’s more about creating the right environment and putting yourself into a state of mind where you can enjoy things like love.

Stereogum also shared that Hartzman stated in previous interviews from earlier in the year that a lot of the songs that’ll be on Wednesday’s next album were about bandmate and her ex-boyfriend MJ Lenderman. Even though Lenderman will no longer be touring with Wednesday, he will remain a part of the studio recordings and he even was a part of the “Elderberry Wine” video. In the video, we get performance clips from the band, but we also see Hartzman playing a bartender in several scenes, as a Wednesday performance plays on the TV behind her. Check out the music video and watch the song below: