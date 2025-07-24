Machine Head Pay Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne With Black Sabbath Covers During Show In AustriaMachine Head Pay Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne With Black Sabbath Covers During Show In Austria

Home News Katie Poon July 24th, 2025 - 3:30 AM

Metal band Machine Head paid tribute to English singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne at their concert on Tuesday night in Linz, Austria, by performing Black Sabbath covers. Ozzy Osbourne had passed earlier that day.

According to Blabber Mouth, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn said the band found out about Osbourne’s passing right before their show.

“We found out that Ozzy had passed away from Sky News 20 minutes before we walked on stage to the opening night of our European tour. In a state of sadness and shock we made the decision to forgo our usual opening setlist,” Flynn stated in a post.

The band decided to perform covers of “War Pigs” and “Children Of The Grave” in addition to Osbourne’s “Diary Of A Madman”, which has usually opened Machine Head shows for over thirty years. According to Flynn, the audience got emotional from the band’s performance.

“Everyone sang, everyone knew tonight meant something, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” Flynn said. “There’s so much more to say about the power of Ozzy’s songs, but for now, we’ll let his music do the talking. Our deepest condolences to Black Sabbath, Ozzy’s band, and the Osbournes.”

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback