Between The Buried And Me Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With The Acacia Strain

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

According to blabbermouth.net, Grammy Award nominated progressive metal band Between The Buried And Me has announced a tour that will find them playing two shows in each city, with night one featuring a performance of the acclaimed 2007 album Colors and night two featuring a performance of the 2021 follow up album, Colors II.

Direct support will come from The Acacia Strain, who will perform Step Into The Light on night one, along with select tracks “3750,” and “Coma Witch.” Night two will see both band’s perform “Failure Will Follow”, along with the tracks”3750,” and “Carbomb.”

A special blabbermouth.net pre sale will begin on Wednesday, January 17 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here on the website for ticketing links for individual shows. When ready, type in the pre sale code “BBMCOLORS” to access tickets before the general public. General on sale will be Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. EST.

The Colors Experience Tour Dates

3/7 -8 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

3/9 – 10 – Baltimore, MD – The Recher

3/12 – 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

3/14 – 15 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

3/16 – 17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

3/18 – 20 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

3/21 – 23 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

3/24 – 25 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

3/26 – 27 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

3/29 – 30 – Dallas, TX – Trees

3/31 – 4/1 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes

4/3 – 4 – Denver, CO – Summit

4/6 – 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

4/8 – 9 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

4/11 – 12 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

4/13 – 14 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

4/15 – 16 Seattle, WA – The Croc