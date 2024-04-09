Dustie Waring Threatens Legal Action Against Between The Buried And Me Bandmates Over Termination

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2024 - 12:45 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to loudwire.com, Between the Buried and Me appear have parted ways with guitarist Dustie Waring, with Waring himself confirming the news through a legal notice posted his Instagram account. The band recently returned to the road on a tour supporting their Colors album, but Waring was not part of the live lineup for the shows. Tristan Auman had stepped in to handle Waring’s guitar duties.

While no official word had been given about Waring’s absence or termination, a legal document from Waring’s lawyer posted on the musician’s Instagram Stories indicates that the band have indeed split with Waring and that the move is causing some issues within the group’s LLC operating agreement.

The letter shared by the guitarist online was drafted by his attorney, Timothy C. Parlatore, Esq., and was being sent to the group’s legal representation, Bryan K. Christner, Esq. The letter allegedly stated that the band had allegedly sought to remove Waring over an sexual assault allegation against Waring that was allegedly made against the guitarist in 2023. Waring initially sat out dates on the band’s tour but by September of 2023, he was back with the band with his lawyer issuing a statement that the alleged claims against him had been proven false.

In Parlatore’s letter to the band’s lawyer, he states: “The allegations against Mr. Waring were proven false. Upon further investigation, digital forensic evidence confirmed that the allegations of sexual assault were made by a man posing as a female as part of an extortion plot. Removing someone from their company because they were a victim of a crime is not a legally permissible reason.”

The letter also reveals that the allegations were not the only reason the band attempted to use in dismissing the guitarist. They also called out the musician for his alleged “unsatisfactory” live performances, while citing that they had played two full tours with the guitarist allegedly performing from a chair. Parlatore argued that Waring’s use of the chair had been allegedly due to his recovery from a previous injury.