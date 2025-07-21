Wolf Alice Considers The Media Outrage Over Bob Vylan and Kneecap “A Distraction Technique” And Encourages People to Speak Up For Palestine

Home News Michelle Grisales July 21st, 2025 - 5:53 PM

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin

According to NME, Wolf Alice have spoken out against what they describe as exaggerated media backlash toward Bob Vylan and Kneecap over their outspoken support for Palestine. The band labeled the controversy a “distraction technique,” and encouraged more artists to use their voices to highlight the humanitarian crisis.

The controversy began after Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set, which included vocal support for Palestinians and harsh criticism of the Israeli government. The duo also led the crowd in a chant of “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces].”

Following the performance, a wave of media criticism ensued. Several of Bob Vylan’s shows were reportedly canceled, their booking agents allegedly ended their contracts, and their U.S. visas were revoked. They were also removed from a planned European tour with Gogol Bordello.

Authorities in the UK are currently investigating Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury appearance, while a probe into Kneecap’s performance was recently dropped. Speaking with The Independent, Wolf Alice reflected on the discrepancy between the media narrative and the atmosphere at the festival itself.

“The disparity between the way it was presented in the media, and actually being at the festival is hugely different to me,” bassist Theo Ellis said. “It didn’t feel like some kind of sinister protest event.”

The band also used their own stage time at Glastonbury to voice solidarity with Palestinians. Frontwoman Ellie Rowsell told the audience, “Before we go, we want to express our solidarity with the people of Palestine.”

In contrast, The 1975’s Matty Healy chose to avoid political commentary, telling the crowd, “We don’t want our legacy to be one of politics, but to be one of love and friendship,” adding that there’s “loads of politics out there.” Ellis responded, “Cool, bro,” and explained that Wolf Alice prefers to use their platform to support causes the entire band believes in.

Guitarist Joff Oddie acknowledged that speaking out about contentious political issues often comes with backlash saying, “It’s very difficult. It’s a very messy world… It’s amazing that people are talking, because this needs to be talked about.”

“The only tiny problem I have is that we sometimes lose sight of the actual issue, which is all the fucking horrific things that are going on in Palestine. My fear is that we start talking about the culture war stuff more than we start talking about children dying.”

Ellis reiterated, “It’s a distraction technique. What is happening in Palestine is underrepresented in the media, and that’s why the artists talking about it are resonating so much … The more people talk about it, the more everyone feels less scared to talk about it as well. I do believe there is a knock-on effect.”

In other news, Wolf Alice have released a new single titled “The Sofa,” which will feature on their forthcoming album The Clearing, due out August 22 via Sony Music. Fans can pre-order the record now. They will also be touring later this fall starting September 10 through October 13.