BBC Will No Longer be Broadcasting “High-Risk” Performances After Controversy Over Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury Performance

Samantha Mason July 10th, 2025 - 1:06 PM

The BBC has released a statement regarding Bob Vylan’s controversial performance at Glastonbury, stating the broadcasting giant would no longer stream any live performances that are deemed “high risk.”

This statement comes in the wake of the English rap-punk duo’s Glastonbury set last weekend, where they led the crowd in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF” (Israel Defense Forces). The BBC condemned the group, stating that “there can be no place for anti-Semitism at, or on, the BBC.”

Still, major players in UK politics have deemed the BBC’s response as “belated” with a clear “lack of vigilance.” UK’s chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said the media giant “has questions to answer,” leaving more unanswered about any additional actions the BBC may take.

The performance sparked a global conversation, with other artists showing their solidarity with the group. The BBC has expressed that they will be making changes to how they choose to live stream live events as a whole. Samir Shah, the chair of the organization, stated that not censoring the performance was “unquestionably an error of judgement.”

Bob Vylan has been dropped by their talent agency after the ordeal, as well as having their United States visas revoked, and are being investigated by the UK government. On their Instagram, the duo put out a statement, reading in part that “a good many people would have you believe a punk band is the number one threat to world peace…we are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first, we will not be the last. And if you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up, too. Free Palestine.”