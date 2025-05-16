Wolf Alice Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor May 16th, 2025 - 5:33 PM

English rock band Wolf Alice have shared the dates of their upcoming 2025 North America tour.

The tour comes as part of promoting their upcoming album, The Clearing. The album is set for release on August 29th, shortly before the group begins touring in September. Starting in Atlanta, Georgia, the tour takes the group across the United States, from the east to the south and finally ending on the west coast with a show in Los Angeles, California. The announcement of this tour comes one day after the album announcement and follows the release of “Bloom Baby Bloom,” the first single to come off The Clearing.

Described as “A fiercely powerful and fervent introduction,” the track and album are set to start a new era for the group, following their last release with 2021’s Blue Weekend. “I wanted a rock song, to focus on the performance element of a rock song and sing like Axl Rose, but to be singing a song about being a woman,” said singer Ellie Rowsell. “I’ve used the guitar as a shield in the past, playing it has perhaps been some way to reject the ‘girl singer in band’ trope, but I wanted to focus on my voice as a rock instrument so it’s been freeing to put the guitar down and reach a point where I don’t feel like I need to prove that I’m a musician.”

TOUR DATES

10/09/25 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead

12/09/25 – Washington, DC – 930 Club

15/09/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

19/09/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Paramount

20/09/25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

22/09/25 – Montreal, QB – Beanfield Theatre

23/09/25 – Toronto, ON – History

25/09/25 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

26/09/25 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

27/09/25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

30/09/25 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

01/10/25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

03/10/25 – Denver, CO – Ogden

04/10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex

06/10/25 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

07/10/25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

08/10/25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10/10/25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

11/10/25 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theatre

13/10/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern