Will.i.am Releases New Song With Taboo “East LA”

Isabella Bergamini July 20th, 2025 - 12:29 AM

Black Eyed Peas members will.i.am and Taboo have reunited to create a new single titled “East LA” which is a heartfelt tribute to their California roots. “East LA” focuses on their upbringing in the East Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights and reimagines Santana’s 1999 track, “Maria Maria” to fit the current political climate. will.i.am was inspired to write “East LA” after witnessing a lack of community and respect in America, thus the track aims to remind those currently struggling to maintain their resilience and deep sense of cultural pride.

The single specifically refers to the attack on immigrant neighborhoods from the ongoing ICE raids that continue to impact multiple neighborhoods including Boyle Heights. will.i.am explained that he is particularly heartbroken from recent events since he grew up in the predominantly Mexican-American Estrada Courts housing project in East Los Angeles and has since witnessed the immense cultural impact Mexican-Americans have had on the country. Fellow Black Eyed Peas member, Taboo expressed a similar sentiment and thus joined will.i.am for the project. The single has been accompanied with a music video set in East Los Angeles and focuses on the many faces of East Los Angeles’ Mexican-American population. The video sees the two singers standing with immigrants and reiterating their strong sense of community. The track’s message becomes most clear in the video’s final scene of people protesting the ICE raids in the background. The video was directed by will.i.am and Sterling Hampton IV.

will.i.am also included a final message at the very end of the video where he sat down and directly addressed the viewer. will.i.am made his stance on immigration clear, stating, “We are Los Angeles. We are Angelenos. We are Americans. Some of us born here, some of us migrated here. We are a great country and our borders should be protected. You would think that the idea of border control would make residents feel safe – but it’s pumped fear into our communities.” He continued, “They’re going after people that make our city beautiful. People who put food in our supermarkets, take care of other people’s kids, work two to three jobs so they can take care of their families. It breaks my heart.” He concluded his statement by explaining his intention for the video, saying, “I wanted to make this video to change the vibe and celebrate the folks that make our cities great. The very same people who are disregarded, dehumanized, and demoralized. Thank you for your contributions. Thank you for your work. We will get through this.” Regardless of the decade, will.i.am has continued to make it known that he will continue to advocate for others and push boundaries.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz