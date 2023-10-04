Home News Tiffany Cheng October 4th, 2023 - 10:30 AM

BMG allegedly ended an alleged settlement for an alleged copyright lawsuit over pop band Black Eyed Peas’ song, “My Humps.”

According to Billboard, BMG allegedly ended the alleged settlement against toymaker MGA Entertainment. BMG reportedly promoted an alleged brand titled “unicorn poop” with their alleged release of an alleged parody, “My Poops.” The band allegedly used the tune of Black Eyed Peas’ song, “My Humps.” Yesterday, Tuesday, October 3, a federal judge reportedly stated that the toymaker and BMG allegedly “reached a settlement in principle” in their resolution to solve BMG’s alleged crime in alleged copyright infringement.

Neither BMG nor MGA has responded or commented on the alleged settlement of the former’s alleged crime.

However, BMG allegedly released their alleged song, “My Poops” to promote MGA’s alleged release of unicorn slime. BMG is also reported to have allegedly changed a part of the original lyrics of Black Eyed Peas’ song. In the lyrics, BMG allegedly replaced the lyrics, “Whatcha gonna do with all that poop, all that poop.”

In January of this year, Black Eyed Peas sued BMG for their alleged wrongdoing. In response, BMG reportedly commented on their views on their release of “My Poops,” alleged similar music elements, and alleged crime: “Music, especially a hit song such as ‘My Humps,’ adds great value when incorporated into a product or used in a video advertisement, because it increases consumer recognizability, consumer engagement and attention to the product. The infringing work is so substantially similar to ‘My Humps’ that it is obvious that the infringing work was intentionally copied.”