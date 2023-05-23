Will.i.am Shares His Thoughts on AI Music: ‘There Are No Rights or Ownership to Your Facial Math or Your Voice Frequency’

Home News Dita Dimone May 23rd, 2023 - 8:48 PM

Will.i.am stated that he is concerned about the potential for AI technology to manipulate his “facial math” and voice, which could infringe on his control and ownership of his artistic identity. Hip-hop legends, including Timbaland and Snoop Dogg, have also shared their opinions on AI-generated music. Timbaland has previewed an AI-generated verse by Notorious B.I.G and is exploring ways to commercialize the phenomenon.

NME was the first to share artists ‘thoughts on the matter.

On the other hand, Snoop Dogg has expressed his concern about the increasing prevalence of AI music, citing a Michael Jackson AI cover of C-Murder’s ‘Down With My N’s’ as an example of how it has gotten “outta hand.” The debate on the benefits and drawbacks of AI-generated music in the music industry continues to be an important topic.

The Black Eye Peas founder recently appeared on Sirius XM where he shared thoughts on whether or not AI is benefitting the music industry. The Grammy Award-winning composer noted: “Everyone’s compromised because there are no rights or ownership to your facial math or your voice frequency.”

The impact of AI-generated music on the music industry is a subject of much debate. While it has the potential to revolutionize the music-making process and create new sounds and styles that may not have been possible otherwise, it may also pose a threat to the value of human creativity and talent in the industry. Artists everywhere are concerned about the infringement of their intellectual property rights by AI-generated music; they want to preserve control of their artistic identities. It is important to thoroughly consider the implications of any new technology, weigh its pros and cons, and ensure it is used in an ethical and responsible manner. The music industry must adapt to evolving technological trends and determine how these advancements may shape the future of music creation and consumption.