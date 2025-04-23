Carlos Santana Hospitalized After Dehydration Caused a Medical Emergency During Soundcheck

Home News Michelle Grisales April 23rd, 2025 - 4:04 PM

Renowned guitarist Carlos Santana was hospitalized after experiencing a medical complication during a pre-show soundcheck on Tuesday, April 22 at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas. According to Consequence Heavy, The 77-year-old music icon was later diagnosed with dehydration, according to a statement from his manager, Michael Vrionis.

As a result, the concert was postponed, though Santana is expected to continue his spring U.S. tour as planned. The next performance is scheduled for Wednesday, April 23 in Sugar Land, Texas.

“In an effort to prioritize Carlos’s health and well-being, the decision was made to delay the show. He is recovering well and eager to return to San Antonio, as well as resume the remainder of his tour,” Vrionis explained. A rescheduled date for the San Antonio show is expected to be announced soon.

This isn’t the first health-related setback for Santana in recent years. In July 2022, he temporarily paused his tour after collapsing on stage due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. Earlier in 2025, he postponed several dates of his Las Vegas residency following a finger injury sustained during a fall at his vacation home in Hawaii.

Before Tuesday’s incident, Santana had successfully performed three shows on his current “Oneness” tour. The tour continues through April 29 in Nashville and will include a high-profile appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 1. The guitarist will then resume his Las Vegas residency on May 14th, with additional U.S. and international dates scheduled throughout the summer and fall.