Bob Vylan Intervenes As Crowd Chants “Death To The IDF” At First Show Since Glastonbury Controversy

According to consequence.net, on July 9, London punk-rap duo Bob Vylan performed their first show since their controversial performance at Glastonbury 2025, where they led chants of “Death to the IDF.” During the surprise performance at London’s 100 Club on Wednesday night, some fans began to repeat the chant, which prompted frontman Bobby Vylan to intervene.

“I’m gonna try to keep my talking at a minimum today ’cause that’s what got us in trouble in the first fuckin’ place,” Vylan said while introducing their song “Take That.” As the “Death to the IDF” chant began, Bobby Vylan quickly shut the show down. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, you’re going to get me in trouble! You’re going to get me in trouble,” Robinson-Foster said. “Apparently, every other chant is fine, but what you said will get me in trouble.”

Foster then led a “Free Palestine” chant instead and cheekily added: “We gotta stick with the classics. No one wants to hear the new songs anyway.” The gig took place just over a week after Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance led to severe consequences, including the Trump administration revoking their U.S. visas and the UK police launching a criminal investigation.