Old Crow Medicine Show Frontman Ketch Secor Releases Solo Track “What Nashville Was”

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 13th, 2025 - 12:11 AM

Old Crow Medicine Show frontman Ketch Secor has released his first solo track, “What Nashville Was” featuring Molly Tuttle. The track was co-produced by Secor and Jody Stevens and it features a sample from Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash’s “Girl From The North Country.” Secor insisted on including the sample due to his great admiration for the two music stars and his interest to bring back some of the elements from music of the past. He joked, “I just wanted to sing one with Bob and Johnny, and so I jotted my name in ballpoint under theirs in gold.” Regarding his actual intention for making “What Nashville Was,” Secor explained, “This song is also about a city where dreams take flight or flounder, where brilliancy is rewarded or disregarded. And about the hope that anyone strumming at the foot of this ever-changing skyline will do so with a spirit deserving of a place as soulful as this one is.” He continued, “It was the Queen of England who crowned it Music City. Now it’s up to us to make sure it stays that way.”

Secor also released an official music video for the track which sees Secor and Tuttle walking the streets of Nashville and reminiscing on what it used to be. The video includes multiple black and white clips of a bustling Nashville in the past. The track itself is very conversational since Secor takes on an almost talking tone of voice until he is joined by Tuttle. “What Nashville Was” is a part of Secor’s newly released debut solo album, Story The Crow Told Me. The new album includes twelve tracks with a variety of special guests including Molly Tuttle, Marty Stuart, The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Jaren Johnston and Old Crow alumni Critter Fuqua and Willie Watson.

Additionally, Secor will be going on three separate tours this summer. He is currently on the Old Crow Medicine Show tour which began on July 11 at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN and will continue until December 31 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. In between the Old Crow Medicine Show tour, Secor will be going on his own solo tour and joining the Railroad Revival Tour with Mumford & Sons and Friends (House Band). Secor’s first solo tour celebrating his new album will begin on July 29 at Garcia’s Chicago in Chicago, IL and will end on January 10 at The Gasparilla Inn in Boca Grande, FL. Secor’s limited run with Mumford & Sons and Friends will only be for four days, August 3 to August 7. Tickets for any of the mentioned shows can be purchased here.