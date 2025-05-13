Mumford & Sons Announce Summer 2025 U.S. ‘Railroad Revival’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2025 - 9:15 PM

Today, Mumford & Sons has announced they will be returning to the railways this summer for their 2025 Railroad Revival Tour. The four-date run spanning from New Orleans to Vermont will feature Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane alongside an all-star traveling “house band” including Celisse, Chris Thile, Ketch Secor, Leif Vollebekk, Lucius, Madison Cunningham, Nathaniel Rateliff and Trombone Shorty with more to be announced.

Originally conceived as a way to reimagine the way musicians experience the country, while touring and therefore change the way music is made and performed, each stop will feature a unique, once-in-a-lifetime concert featuring new music, collaborations, shared musicianship and communal spirit. For tickets and more information, click.

While talking about the tour, Mumford said: “We felt we had some unfinished business on the great American railroad. So, we’ve spent a lot of time cooking up this idea for another rolling festival to rip through the south and east of the U.S., picking up exactly where we left off in New Orleans and ending in Vermont. The spirit of what we do, at its core, is always about people and collaboration. So, every show will be a collaborative performance from a bunch of our favorite people on the planet, and every show will be different. This will, without doubt, be the coolest house band we’ll ever get to play in.” Railroad Revival Tour Dates 8/3 — New Orleans, LA — Woldenberg Park

8/4 — Spartanburg, SC — Piedmont Fairgrounds

8/5 — Richmond, VA — Allianz Amphitheater

8/7 — Burlington, VT — Champlain Valley Exposition Center

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer