Old Crow Medicine Show Shares New Video For Cover Of Jimmie Rodgers’ “In The Jailhouse Now”

Michael Ferrara December 18th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

Old Crow Medicine Show has released a music video for their cover of Jimmie Rodgers ‘”In the Jailhouse Now” from recent album Better Than Jail. Better Than Jail, an exceptional album with features of Country, Americana and Blues artists covering iconic prison songs that pay homage to a rich musical legacy that embeds the history of music as society knows it.

While raising awareness and support for the urgent need to reduce the harm of the criminal justice system, they produced and released a video from a song they covered to shed more light on the issue at hand. All of the proceeds from Better Than Jail support the two organizations that do phenomenal and incredible on-the-ground work to make things better, being “Equal Justice USA” and “Free Hearts.”

The accompanying music video showcases the band’s energetic performance, dispersed with elements of imagery highlighting the challenges which are faced by individuals who are incarcerated and how it can affect their loved ones. This visual narrative underlines the song’s themes and aligns with the mission of the album to advocate for returnable resources and community-based programs that reduce reliance on incarceration.

Following the release of their powerful video for “In The Jailhouse Now,” Old Crow Medicine Show continues to be an advocate for social justice through the music they release, which was represented on their album Better Than Jail. Their future likely is to includes more activism-inspired projects, expanding their reputation with thought-provoking covers and originals. Fans should anticipate many energetic performances, astonishing new recordings, and the ongoing contributions to causes addressing societal challenges.