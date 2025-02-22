Big Thief’s James Krivchenia Announces New Album Performing Belief For May 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Probably Wizards”

Home News Faith Brack February 22nd, 2025 - 11:58 PM

Big Thief’s drummer and producer, James Krivchenia , the man who has helped redefine the folk and American influences into the indie rock scene made a statement. James Krivchenia announced that he will be releasing his newest album Performing Belief on May 2, 2025, and shared a new single titled “Probably Wizards” for his upcoming album. This will be the fourth solo album that the revolutionary drummer has released, and it will mark his first collaboration with the English Electronic label.

According to an album by Pitchfork, the article mentions that, “The new album incorporates gathered sounds, synthesizers, drum machines, percussion, and samples. Performing Belief follows 2022’s Blood Karaoke, which Krivchenia made by sampling YouTube videos.” It seems that the gifted drummer is showcasing his talents of different sounds and shows the fans and critics through his upcoming single release. To promote his upcoming LP, he has shared his arithmetical lead single, “Probably Wizard.” The newest single release “Probably Wizard” is a song that uses unusual sounds that make a music listener pause and reflect. The video is simply a symbol of what appears to be a hand followed by a grassy illusion background and the video is simply that one image, no flashing lights, and no people present.

Nothing happens in the video and the only thing that shows us is that one image with the music playing. From what it seems, the Drummer only wanted the fans to listen to the music rather than simply seeing images and flashing lights. The talented drummer James Krivchenia is sure to surprise the fans and critics with his upcoming album Performing Belief and is destined for a path of indie music greatness.

Tracklist for Belief

James Krivchenia – “Undesigned” James Krivchenia, Sam Wilkes & Joshua Abrams – “Judge The Seeds” James Krivchenia & Sam Wilkes – “Probably Wizards” James Krivchenia, Sam Wilkes & Joshua Abrams – “Sympathetic Magic”

Side B

5.James Krivchenia, Sam Wilkes & Joshua Abrams – “Bracelets For Unicorns”

James Krivchenia, Sam Wilkes & Joshua Abrams – “Filling In The Swamp” James Krivchenia & Sam Wilkes – “The Wounded Place”

9.James Krivchenia & Sam Wilkes – “Metaphoric Leakage”