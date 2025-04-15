Adrianne Lenker Announces New Live Album Live at Revolution Hall for April 2025 Release

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 15th, 2025 - 8:56 PM

Grammy-nominee Adrianne Lenker recently announced the release of her new studio album Live at Revolution Hall. Last year, Lenker was nominated for a Grammy for the release of her album Bright Future via 4AD. Lenker seems to be full of ambition since then, releasing a 43-track live album said to be released on April 24, 2025.

Now, if that doesn’t seem like a lengthy album, then what is? The audio of the album is an audio combination of the three days of the 2024 Bright Future tour, featuring live performances of old fan favorites including some deep cuts and five unreleased song, “happiness”, “oldest”, “ripples”, “i do love you”, and “no limits,” stated from Pitch Perfect PR.

Along with her signature poetic lyrics, Lenker delivers s strong emotional clarity that is present through her performances. As anticipation builds, Live at Revolution Hall seems to pose to be another standout moment for the Grammy-nominated superstar. Proving that just because she got a Grammy nomination, she will continue to thrive in the studio.

