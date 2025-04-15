mxdwn Music

Adrianne Lenker Announces New Live Album Live at Revolution Hall for April 2025 Release

April 15th, 2025 - 8:56 PM

Grammy-nominee Adrianne Lenker recently announced the release of her new studio album Live at Revolution Hall. Last year, Lenker was nominated for a Grammy for the release of her album Bright Future via 4AD. Lenker seems to be full of ambition since then, releasing a 43-track live album said to be released on April 24, 2025. 

Now, if that doesn’t seem like a lengthy album, then what is? The audio of the album is an audio combination of the three days of the 2024 Bright Future tour, featuring live performances of old fan favorites including some deep cuts and five unreleased song, “happiness”, “oldest”, “ripples”, “i do love you”, and “no limits,” stated from Pitch Perfect PR. 

Along with her signature poetic lyrics, Lenker delivers s strong emotional clarity that is present through her performances. As anticipation builds, Live at Revolution Hall seems to pose to be another standout moment for the Grammy-nominated superstar. Proving that just because she got a Grammy nomination, she will continue to thrive in the studio. 

LIVE AT REVOLUTION HALL TRACKLIST:

  1. hello, i love you & blue lightning
  2. door & how are you?
  3. little things   
  4. happiness   
  5. cut my hair   
  6. time & escaping wild whistling   
  7. cattails & soundcheck
  8. ruined
  9. nick & josefin
  10. symbol   
  11. real house   
  12. indiana & sneezing   
  13. now westlin winds
  14. i do love you   
  15. brief message for adrianne
  16. heavy focus   
  17. vampire empire   
  18. lady midnight, i’ll tape you back together
  19. born for loving you   
  20. i will always love you
  21. noah
  22. spud infinity   
  23. oso
  24. promise is a pendulum
  25. backwards intermission
  26. evol (kcehc)
  27. fangs
  28. oldest   
  29. sadness as a gift   
  30. drawing a star
  31. orange   
  32. two reverse   
  33. free treasure & fire trucks
  34. ripples & happy birthday alice
  35. fool   
  36. not a lot, just forever   
  37. naljf & crowd
  38. no limit   
  39. donut seam   
  40. zombie girl   
  41. happy birthday everyone
  42. anything   
  43. wake me up to drive
