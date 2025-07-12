Flyte Releases New Song “Alabaster” Featuring Aimee Mann

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 12th, 2025 - 8:35 PM

Folk indie rock duo Flyte have released a new song titled “Alabaster” featuring multi-talented singer and actress Aimee Mann. The song was co-written by Flyte and Miya Folick. According to Stereogum, “Alabaster” is a “pretty, hazy ramble” that features a fleeting guitar and Mann’s calming presence. Regarding the track’s meaning, Flyte’s Will Taylor explained, “We began writing ‘Alabaster’ with Miya Folick in Los Angeles about a fantasy affair in the midst of an apocalypse. We finished it on the road and back home in London. It’s easy to feel like we’re in the midst of the end times already, so it was effective inspiration and encouraged the raging fuzz guitar sound to lead the way musically. We wanted it to sound like the song was burning down.”

The band also realized that they wanted a conversation between two different singers, similar to their previous single, “Tough Love” which featured Laura Marling. In terms of the decision to choose Mann, Taylor stated, “Aimee Mann is an artist we grew up listening to and is a true LA legend, so it made perfect sense. It was a surreal honor hearing the voice of Magnolia, one of our favourite films, ripping through a Flyte track.” The new single, “Alabaster” will be part of Flyte’s forthcoming album, Between You And Me which will be released on August 29.

The band’s previous collaboration, “Tough Love” with Laura Marling also featured the incredible actress, Florence Pugh who lended her talents to the music video. Flyte is certainly not shy when it comes to reaching out for collaborations and fans love it all the more. “Tough Love” was a part of their 2023 self-titled album, Flyte and also included a track with Billie Marten.